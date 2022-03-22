Zambia: UNHCR Operational Update, January 2022

97 Congolese refugees(32 households) were repatriatedfrom Mantapala settlement to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)in the first week of January,

In January, WFP distributed cash for food assistance, under the Cash-based Transfer (CBT) programme,to 16,965refugees(8,309 menand 8,656 women) in Mantapala settlement.

UNHCR’s livelihoods partner, Caritas Czech Republic (CCR) commenced the distribution of agriculturaltoolsto 526 families out of the targeted 672 familiesin Meheba refugee settlement.received the tools

Operational Context

The Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) leads and coordinates the refugee response in line with its commitments under the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) and the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF). Under the 2017 Refugee Act, the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees(COR), within the Ministry of Home Affairsand Internal Security(MHA-IS), is mandated to deal with refugee matters. UNHCR supports the Government in the protection, assistanceand finding durable solutions for refugees. The response to thearrival of refugees from DRC is coordinated by a committee composed of key line ministries, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and UNHCR. The Ministry of Home Affairsand Internal Securitychairs the Committee.

• As of 31 January, Zambia was hosting105,190 PoCs (75,867 refugees, 4,448asylum-seekers and 24,875former Angolan and Rwandan refugees)) comprising 30,835households.

➢Mehebarefugeesettlement:34,732individuals.

➢ Mayukwayukwarefugeesettlement:21,402individuals.

➢ Self-Settled(Governmentestimate):12,404individuals.

➢ UrbanLusakaandNdola:18,442individuals.

➢ Mantapalasettlement:18,210individuals.

• Out of the105,190PoCs, 46% are women, 47% children (aged between 0-17 yearsold) and 4% elderly (age above 59 years old).

• During the reporting period, there was an increaseof830 individuals (369 new arrivals, 150 new births and 311 In-Situ registrations).

• Of the new arrivals, 75%were from the DRC, 15%from Burundi, 5%from Somalia and the rest other nationalities.UNHCR has four offices in Zambia: Representation office in Lusaka, field offices in Solwezi and Kawambwa, and a field unit in Kaoma. UNHCR Zambia has108staff throughout the country including55national, 24international and 29affiliate staff.