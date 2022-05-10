Zambia: UNHCR Operational Update, February 2022

UNHCR referred 197 refugees for resettlement to Sweden. The Office also facilitated the US Citizenship and Immigration Service and Resettlement Support Center Circuit Rides to process 837 and 392 refugees respectively.

1,080 refugee households (4,377 individuals) from the DRC in Mantapala settlement have expressed intention to return. Some 263 households are ready to return immediately when voluntary repatriation will reassume.

A total of 9,701 (M:4,264; F:5437) out patient department (OPD) consultations were made in urban areas and in the three refugee settlements with 22% (2,095) being members of the host community.

Operational Context

The Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) leads and coordinates the refugee response in line with its commitments under the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) and the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF). Under the 2017 Refugee Act, the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees (COR), within the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security (MHA-IS), is mandated to deal with refugee matters. UNHCR supports the Government in the protection, assistance and finding durable solutions for refugees. The response to the arrival of refugees from DRC is coordinated by a committee composed of key line ministries, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and UNHCR. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security chairs the Committee.

• As of 28 February, Zambia was hosting 105,868 PoCs (76,093 refugees, 4,874 asylum-seekers and 24,901 others of concern) comprising 35,289 families/households.

➢ Meheba refugee settlement: 35,164 individuals.

➢ Mayukwayukwa refugee settlement: 21,532 individuals.

➢ Self-Settled (Government estimate): 12,404 individuals.

➢ Urban Lusaka and Ndola: 18,490 individuals.

➢ Mantapala refugee settlement: 18,278 individuals.

• During the reporting period, there was an increase of 880 individuals (438 new arrivals, 197 new births and 245 In-Situ registrations).

• Out of 105,868, 46% were women, 47% children (aged between 0-17 years old) and 4% elderly (age above 59 years old).

• Out of the new arrivals, 79% were from the DRC, 11% from Burundi, 8% from Somalia and the rest other nationalities.

UNHCR has four offices in Zambia: Representation office in Lusaka, field offices in Solwezi and Kawambwa, and a field unit in Kaoma. UNHCR Zambia has 108 staff throughout the country including 55 national, 24 international and 29 affiliate staff.