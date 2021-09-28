Zambia: UNHCR Operational Update, August 2021

A total of 4,825 people of concern (PoCs) have been tested for COVID- 19. Total of 358 PoCs have received the 1st COVID-19 vaccination while 234 have been fully vaccinated as of 31 August.

UNHCR’s operational partner, WFP distributed cash to 16,677 refugees through its Cash-Based Transfer (CBT) platform in Mantapala settlement in August.

387 new asylum-seekers arrived in Zambia in August bringing the total number of new arrivals since 1 January 2021 to 4,225, 75% of new arrivals are from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

KEY INDICATORS

309

New asylum-seekers (46% women) in Mantapala settlement received core relief items (CRIs).

130

Youths (70 from Mayukwayukwa and 60 from Meheba settlements), part of 2021 Vocational and Entrepreneurship Sponsorship Programme (VETSP), enrolled successfully in six months trade courses.

49,852

PoCs have received non-medical face masks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Operational Context

The Government of Zambia is leading the refugee response to achieve its commitments towards the Global Compact on Refugees (CCR) and the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF). Under the 2017 Refugee Act, the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees (COR), within the Ministry of Home Affairs, is mandated to deal with refugee matters. Thus, in 2018 Zambia adopted the mainstreaming approach, which requires that all line ministries including the Ministries of Agriculture (MoA), Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ministry of Community Development and Social Services (MCDSS) contribute to key sectors under the COR. The coordination of different sectors and partners is managed through interagency meetings at district and national level. This is further strengthened through sectoral and bilateral interactions with various stakeholders. UNHCR is the primary interlocutor and lead agency for refugee issues among UN agencies. To respond to the Congolese refugee inflows in a holistic and coordinated manner, the Government of Zambia constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) composed of key line ministries. The IMC is comprised of the Ministry of Home Affairs (Chair), Office of the President, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Community Development and Social Services (MCDSS), Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of General Education, Minister of Luapula Province and the UN (UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and UNHCR).

As of 31 August 2021, Zambia hosted 101,356 PoCs including 71,728 refugees, 4,932 asylum- seekers and 24,696 others of concern (Angolan and Rwandan former refugees).

In August 2021, total of 387 new asylum-seekers were registered in Zambia, 150 In-Situ and 149 births registrations.

The PoCs comprise 33,627 households, 46% women, 47% children and 4% elderly).

UNHCR has four offices in Zambia: Representation Office in Lusaka, field offices in Solwezi and Kawambwa, and a field unit in Kaoma. In August 2021, UNHCR Zambia had 104 staff throughout the country including 52 national, 24 international and 28 affiliate staff.