Zambia: UNHCR Operational Update, 31 May 2020

During the last week of May 2020, staff from COR and UNHCR undertook a joint border monitoring mission covering all reception centres in the regions of Luapula and Northern Provinces. A total of 53 asylum-seekers all from the DRC arrived within that week and were hosted at three of the five reception centres, bringing the total of arrivals in the two provinces in May to 66. Most of the new arrivals (74 per cent) originated from South Kivu.