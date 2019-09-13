Zambia: Refugees’ livelihoods and economic inclusion July 2019

Background

The majority of the 81,776 refugees in Zambia live in one of the three refugee settlements in Mayukwayukwa (14,571), Meheba (24,151) and Mantapala (14,720) as well as in the capital Lusaka (15,930). The influx of Congolese refugees during the second half of 2017, led to the establishment of the Mantapala Integrated Refugee Settlement in January 2018 while Meheba and Mayukwayukwa were established in 1971 and 1966 respectively.

Refugee response

The Government of the Republic Zambia (GRZ) provides a favourable protection environment for refugees through the promotion of settlement approach.

2017 Refugee Act repeals and replaces the Refugees (Control) Act of 1970. Although no policy has been developed to operationalise the new law, it is progressive and offers opportunities for further improved asylum space in Zambia, mainly in regard to livelihood and self-reliance opportunities.

Refugees must obtain a time-restricted gate pass to legally move freely in the country.

Zambia joined the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) thus adopting the whole of society approach to increase the self-reliance of refugees. The GRZ is finalizing the roadmap of the CRRF.

To ensure that refugee’ settlements are being consistently governed with the country rule of law, GRZ have placed them under the leadership of the Commission of Refugees (COR) within the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Access to allocated land for shelters and agricultural use: The GRZ allocates a piece of land (for both residential and for farming) to every refugee household living in the settlements making agriculture the main activity