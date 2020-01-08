08 Jan 2020

Zambia: Prolonged drought increases food insecurity

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 08 Jan 2020 View Original
© OCHA
Mambolomoka Village, Shangombo District, western Zambia, 11 November 2019. At least 5,000 people are in emergency phase (IPC 4) in the village, following two consecutive failed rain seasons.
A combination of prolonged, severe drought in the western and southern provinces of Zambia over the past two rainy seasons in 2017 and 2018, and floods in the north, have increased hunger, with more than 2.3 million people across the country expected to be severely food insecure through March.

Four districts – Sioma, Lunga, Shang’ombo and Gwembe – are facing emergency levels of food insecurity, according to the latest Integrated Phase Classification analysis. The lean season runs from October to March.

