Zambia Price Bulletin, June 2018

Maize grain and maize meal are the most important food commodities and indicators of food security in Zambia. All of the markets represented — with the exception of Kitwe — are in provincial centers and thus provide a geographic representation. Chipata and Choma are both areas of high maize production, while Mansa and Mongu are indicative of low production areas. Kabwe, Kitwe, and Lusaka are all urban areas where demand for these commodities is high. Solwezi is a new mining town with an increasing demand for food commodities.