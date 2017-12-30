30 Dec 2017

Zambia president orders military to help fight cholera spread

from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 30 Dec 2017

The outbreak has killed dozens and left more than 1,500 others sick

by Reuters
Saturday, 30 December 2017 07:08 GMT

LUSAKA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Zambian President Edgar Lungu has directed the military to help fight the spread of cholera, which has killed 41 people in the nation's capital and made more than 1,500 others sick since late September.

