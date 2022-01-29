Zambia: Namwala Flash Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRZM015

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Most parts of Zambia started receiving heavy rains on 11 of January 2022. On the 16 of January 2022, Kalomo, Namwala and Choma districts of the Southern Province started experiencing flash floods. According to the needs assessment report issued by the Zambian government through Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) (17 January 2022), Namwala district has recorded the highest number of households affected with 3,219. The report also indicated that 8,000 Ha of field crops have been submerged by water, as well as houses and sanitation facilities. In addition, livestock such as chickens and goats have also been swept away. Currently, 500 households have been displaced in Namwala and being accommodated in schools and the immediate needs includes safe and clean water, hygiene and sanitation, food, Non-Food Items, shelter and protection.

A total of 4 communities in Namwala have been affected: Nakamboma, Mbeza, Chitongo and Mandondo. During the first days of the disaster, only 1 ward is accessible by road and the remain 3 can only be accessed by air transport.

DMMU is collaborating with Zambia Air Force (ZAF) to reach out to the affected population. This number is likely to rise due to the continuous rainfall that is being experienced in the district. According to the Zambia Meteorological Department flash flood monitor, which was issued on 19 January 2022, it is indicating that Namwala district will continue experiencing flash floods which is likely to worsen the situation.

In Kalomo District, approximately sixty (60) households have been affected and have had their crop fields and sanitation facilities submerged by water. So far, no displacements have been reported. Choma district has also recorded 500 households having been affected.

Infrastructure has been seriously affected with seven (7) bridges submerged, destroyed, or partially destroyed. Embankments have eroded and others completely washed away. The following are the bridges that have been affected: Nemfye, Choonga, Ngoma, Chikumi, Dongwe River connecting Nkandazovu, Dundumwezi and Chifusa. All of those localities are still accessible either by road or by boat.