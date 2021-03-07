Zambia: Mumbwa Dam Spillage Operations Update 1, Emergency appeal n° MDRZM013

Summary of the major revisions to the emergency plan of action

This Operation Update is issued to inform stakeholders of the need to expand the scope of this operation to Muchabi camp in Mumbwa District, following additional floods which occurred on 10 February 2021 affecting some 212 households (1,272 people) across 18 villages.

The total number of targeted will thus be increased from 3,000 people (500 households) to 4,272 people (712 households). These new locations are part of same district initially targeted and will be supported using already available resources under this operation. Zambia Red Cross Society intends to respond by providing temporary shelter to a few families without shelter in the camp, as well as distributing WASH items such as Chlorine, multipurpose soap, and non-food items such as mosquito nets, blankets, sleeping, mats and kitchen sets to the displaced households at the camp. These items can be made available thanks to some savings made on procurement of some NFIs and the fact that support services will not need to be duplicated.

To note, the budget (CHF 163,761) and operational timeframe of three months (end date: 30 April 2021) remain as originally planned.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the context

Heavy rainfall that occurred from 22 to 26 December 2020 led to bursting of Kandesha dam in Mumbwa district of Central Province of Zambia, affecting 500 households in four communities namely, Munengo, Kambobe, Katala, and Chiloweni communities of Mapona ward. Some 169 households were also displaced out of the affected. The Government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), created a camp called Kandesha and supplied 50 tents to accommodate the displaced households. Currently, there are 46 families at the old camp, while other families initially displaced are living with their relatives or renting somewhere else. In response, Zambia Red Cross Society (ZRCS) launched three months DREF operation respond to the needs of the affected population of which some interventions have been undertaken while others are still on going.

Most parts of Zambia, including Mumbwa district, have continued to experience normal to above normal rainfall. Indeed, due to additional flooding that took place on Wednesday 10 February 2021 in Mumbwa District, 18 additional villages were affected with four villages totally submerged and 26 houses collapsed. This has further affected 1,272 people (212 HH). The four villages totally submerged include Miyanda, Namucheche, Musosya and Kamutengo. The remaining villages, including Kakombo, Chiboboka, Chisenke, Shachizube, Shinjanji, Muchabi, Shamboze, Nkoka, Shakumbila, Mweemba, Chumbuluka, Namoomba, Shichibwa and Kansengwe were partially affected.

Two people were injured and hospitalized. Also 136 hectares of planted land of 327 total hectares of land affected in three camps namely Nangoma, Myooye and Muchabi Agric camp have been washed away and 511 farmers have had their fields washed away in the named agriculture camp. An additional 50 households are displaced and have been evacuated to Muchabi primary school where 42 tents have been provided and erected by DMMU and ZRCS will support the remaining households without shelter at the camp. However, there are households that are not being accommodated at the camp due to insufficient shelter(tents) and just integrated within existing houses posing danger of respiratory infections, including COVID 19, due to congestion. Two camps namely Shakumbila and Muchabi have been created to accommodate the 212 HH displaced (1,272 people) in addition to the Kandesha camp that is hosting 46 families as of 16 February 2021. DMMU has only managed to supply and mount 50 tents at Muchabi camp. The only bridge known as Myooye, that connects Muchabi to Nangoma overflooded cutting the area from being accessed for two days. The road network is impassable, making it difficult to access the areas save for Zambia Air Forces (ZAF) new model big high trucks relied upon for transportation of foodstuff to the newly created camps. ZRCS is currently engaging ZAF to assist with transportation of NFIs for distribution in the newly affected areas.

The two schools servicing the community, namely Muchabi Primary and Muchabi Secondary school, are no longer open because some pupils are from the affected areas and the schools are being used as evacuation centres. Toilets were all submerged and a possible water contamination has taken place as confirmed by the Mumbwa District Environmental Health officer.

Zambia Red Cross Society, through this operation update, intends to the newly affected by providing temporary shelter to a few families without shelter in the camp as well as distributing WASH items such as Chlorine, multipurpose soap, and non-food items such as mosquito nets, blankets, sleeping, mats and kitchen sets to the displaced households at the camp.