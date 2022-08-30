Zambia: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis July 2022 – March 2023 (Published on August 30, 2022)

Overview

Over 1.35 million Zambians (10% of the analysed population) are experiencing severe food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 - Crisis) between July and September 2022, due to high food prices and climatic shocks. This population requires urgent humanitarian action to reduce food gaps, protect and restore livelihoods, and prevent acute malnutrition.

The current vulnerability in Zambia has been driven by a high incidence of poverty, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, macroeconomic instability, and exposure to climatic shocks. This has resulted in an increase in food insecurity in the analysed districts primarily driven by these shocks such as prolonged dry spells, flooding, reduced livelihood opportunities due to restrictions linked to COVID-19, pests and diseases, and high input and food prices.

Most of these shocks occurred during the flowering and grain filling periods for most staple crops between December 2021 and March 2022. Though the cost of maize has declined since the start of the 2022/2023 consumption year, they remain above the 5-year average.

Out of 91 districts that were assessed and analysed, 14 districts have been classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis), with the remaining districts classified in IPC Phase 2 (Stressed) while one district is in IPC Phase 1 (Minimal) during the current period. Ninety-one districts were analysed out of 116 in the country.

During the projected period, between October 2022 and March 2023, food insecurity is expected to worsen with additional 34 districts being classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis), taking the total number of hotspot districts to forty-eight. During this period, which coincides with the start of the lean season, it is projected that about 1,95 million people (14% of the analysed population) will be classified in IPC Phase 3. These people will likely require urgent humanitarian assistance to reduce food gaps, protect and restore livelihood and prevent acute malnutrition.