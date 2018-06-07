Zambia - Inter-Agency Operational Update, 29 May 2018

13,900 refugees received food rations in both Kenani Transit Centre and Mantapala Refugee Settlement.

1,640 children are accessing Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) in Kenani Transit Centre and Mantapala Refugee Settlement.

A cumulative total of 9,808 persons have received medical assistance since January 2018 in Kenani Transit Centre and Mantapala Refugee Settlement.

Operational Context

There are a total of 42,570 Congolese registered in Zambia comprising 39,227 refugees and 3,343 asylum-seekers. Some 54 per cent are between the ages 0 – 17 years, 5,290 are vulnerable and 76 per cent are women and children. Between 1 January 2017 and 27 May 2018, a total of 20,817 Congolese arrived in Zambia. Of the new arrivals, 15,368 have been registered in Nchelenge, 3,162 in Lusaka, 2,239 in Meheba and 48 in Mayukwayukwa. In the past three months, the inflow of new arrivals from the DRC has decreased. However, the operation continues to ensure that preparedness measures are in place in view of a possible larger influx of Congolese refugees, especially with uncertainties surrounding the electoral process in the DRC planned for December 2018.