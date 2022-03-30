Zambia - Food Security Bulletin, February 2022

KEY MESSAGES

o In February prices of staple food commodities such as maize grain and maize meal rose sharply, especially in the Northern province as the lean season peaked. While national maize stocks were well above-average, commodity prices have been remained high and above-average levels.

o The cost of living as measured by the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) continued on an upward trend for a third consecutive month, with significant increases being noted in the prices of meat and animal protein foods or products.

o Although cumulative rainfall received countrywide has been in the normal range, temporal distribution has been a major concern; most of the rains were witnessed around January, resulting in the worst flash floods in the last decade, which destructed livelihoods especially in Southern province.

o The maize crop is generally in good to fair condition, although prolonged dry spells at the start of the rainy season resulted in late planting or replanting while floods resulted in water logging, threatening production.

Maize grain prices

The national average maize grain price increased by 6 percent in February, remaining well above the respective 2021 and five-year average levels (Figure 1). Prices of maize grain at provincial markets were on the rise, increasing by six to 18 percent as the lean season approached its peak. Even though maize supply was well above average, prices of the commodity have remained high and above the levels attained in 2019/20 season when supplies were tight. In the Southern Province's Choma market, maize grain was the cheapest, costing K3.33 per kilogram (about USD 0.18). The highest price for the same quantity was K4.81 (roughly USD 0.27) at Kasama market in Northern Province (Annex 1.1).