Zambia Food Security Brief | October 2021

KEY MESSAGES

The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has purchased 875,000 metric tons (mt) of maize from farmers, exceeding its earlier target of 500,000 mt.

Maize grain prices have been falling, but they are still above their respective five-year average values. Prices of other food commodities, such as roller meal, breakfast meal, dry beans, and groundnuts, have been declining as well.

At markets in Nchelenge district, maize grain, maize meal, cooking oil and salt prices were stable while dried bean prices were up by 12 percent.

The cost of the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket has declined owing to reductions in prices of some locally produced and imported food items.

The annual price inflation rate declined for a third month in a row.