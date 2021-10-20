Zambia Food Security Brief | August 2021

KEY MESSAGES

o The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has purchased about 477,000 MT of maize from farmers, accounting for nearly 95% of its target.

o Formal maize exports, primarily to Zimbabwe have gone down by 42 percent.

o Maize prices have generally been stable but have continued trending above the fiveyear average and 2020 levels.

o The cost of the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket has declined.

o The annual inflation rate has slowed down, but food inflation has continued rising.

o The Kwacha has appreciated by 16% against the United States dollar.

o The outlook for the 2021/22 rainfall season is favourable. However, flooding is a threat in the Barotse Floodplain and Kafue Flats