Zambia: Food Insecurity - Final Report, DREF Operation n° MMDRZM014

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

According to Integrated Food Insecurity Phase Classification (IPC) Report issued in September 2021 and covering the period from July to September 2021, about 1.18 million people in Zambia were facing high levels of acute food insecurity, classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) with 77,938 people being most affected in Luapula, Lusaka and Western provinces, as seen in table 2 of the EPoA.

According to the same IPC Report, the projected period starting from October 2021 to March 2022, normally coincides with the lean season when the country’s food security situation was expected to deteriorate, with around 1.58 million people (13% of the analysed population) classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). The most affected provinces were Luapula, Lusaka, North-Western, Northern, Southern and Western as seen above, with 296,438 people affected as highlighted in the table on the right, indicating a steep rise in the number of people affected by the food insecurity crisis, which indicated that the situation may worsen in the coming months if nothing is done. As such, the food insecure population required urgent humanitarian assistance to reduce food gaps, protect and restore livelihoods and prevent acute malnutrition.

Faced with this situation, Zambia Red Cross, with support from the IFRC, launched a DREF Operation for CHF 251,556 on 11 November 2021 to contribute to support 6,000 people (1,000 HH) of persons affected by Food insecurity, by providing food and livelihoods, WASH and Protection Gender and Inclusion support in the Kalabo district of the Western province for a period of 4 months from December 2021 to March 2022.