Zambia: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated July 3, 2019

SITUATION

• Conflict and insecurity in the DRC contributed to a sudden influx of Congolese refugees into Zambia in 2017. Approximately 43,000 Congolese refugees were sheltering in Zambia as of May, including approximately 27,400 refugees who arrived between January 2017 and April 2019, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

• Many Congolese refugees traveled long distances to reach Zambia, arriving in the country in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Once in Zambia, the majority of Congolese refugees are sheltering in camps and transit centers in Zambia’s northern Luapula Province. Refugees in Luapula lack access to livelihood opportunities, markets, and arable land for farming, making it difficult for vulnerable households to buy or grow enough food.