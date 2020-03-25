Zambia

Zambia - Floods (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 March 2020)

  • Since last week, heavy rainfall has been affecting several provinces of Zambia, resulting in widespread floods and leading to casualties and damage.

  • According to media reports, as of 25 March, around 1,500 people have been displaced, several houses and roads have been flooded in Samfya district in Luapula province.

  • Since December 2019, at least 700,000 people have been affected by floods in the country and are in need of relief support (particularly in north-west Copperbelt, Luapula, North- Muchinga, Lusaka).

  • Moderate to heavy rain is expected across the north provinces for the next 24 hours.

