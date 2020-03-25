Zambia - Floods (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 March 2020)

Since last week, heavy rainfall has been affecting several provinces of Zambia, resulting in widespread floods and leading to casualties and damage.

According to media reports, as of 25 March, around 1,500 people have been displaced, several houses and roads have been flooded in Samfya district in Luapula province.

Since December 2019, at least 700,000 people have been affected by floods in the country and are in need of relief support (particularly in north-west Copperbelt, Luapula, North- Muchinga, Lusaka).