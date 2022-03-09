Zambia: Floods in Namwala and Ndola districts, Operation update n° 01 (MDRZM015)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This operations update is to revise the targeting, the budget and the area of intervention by including another district (Ndola district) based on Zambia Red Cross Society (ZRCS) assessment. The main changes are as below:

• Targeting is changing in Namwala: for shelter construction and Essential Household Items (EHIs) distribution (mosquito nets, blankets, sleeping mats) target revised from 500 Households (HH) to 492 (HH) except for Wash; target for WASH items is maintained to 3,219 HH including hygiene promotion. Reduction in the need for EHIs and shelter is mainly due to other actor’s support in Namwala, and saving will support community’s construction in Ndola.

• Ndola district added to target area with a general target of 2,550 people, 425 HH to receive WASH and Health sensitization with this DREF. For shelter the target will be the most vulnerable displaced Households (148 HH) when all the other sectors (WASH, health will target all the 2,550 people with the same activities planned in the EPoA. EHI distribution will be made mostly with unused stock from Namwala initial distribution.

• Distribution of dignity kits remains 3 months for 432 women in Namawla and 113 women in Ndola with some additional 6 kits to be procured to cover the gap.

• Tabulated the changes in the activities and identified where they could be allocated in a new District Ndola.

The total budget and allocation remain unchanged as costs savings on surge cancelation will be used to extend the assistance to Ndolo district where additional needs have been identified and to include. The NS has however added some new activities such as

• Construction of temporal community kitchens shelter to respond to the needs, to improve cooking facilities for displaced population. A total of 7 communal temporal kitchen construction is included in this revision. 5 in Namwala and 2 in Ndolo.

• Provision and maintenance of 10 temporal latrines and bathrooms in Ndola using tarpaulins and poles.

• Procurement of additional 13 handwashing for a total of 19 needed in the 2 localities: 2 in Ndola and 17 in Namwala.

• Local radio message diffusion to reinforce sensitization campaign when initially awareness was initially planned to be conducted by volunteers

• Mobilization of 15 volunteers to provide assistance in Ndola.

There is no additional funding request and no time extension request to assist 21,864 people for a 4 months’ time frame

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Most parts of Zambia started receiving heavy rains on 11 January 2022. On the 16 January 2022, Kalomo, Namwala and Choma districts of the Southern Province started experiencing flash floods. Furthermore, the region has continued to receive the high rainfall due to tropical storm (ANA). According to the needs assessment report issued by the Zambian government through Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) (17 January 2022) followed by another assessment conducted by Zambia Red Cross showing that Namwala district has recorded the highest number of households affected with 3,219. The report also indicated that 8,000 Hectares of field crops have been submerged by water, as well as houses and sanitation facilities. In addition, livestock such as chickens and goats have also been swept away. Initially, 500 HH were displaced, then following the tropical cyclone ANA the number to increase to 600 HH in Namwala district. The displaced HH are being accommodated in 4 camps set up by the government through the DMMU where DMMU provided tents and ZRCS provided tarpaulins to cover for their shelter needs. The immediate needs remain access to safe and clean water, hygiene and sanitation, food, Non-Food Items, shelter, and protection.

A total of 4 communities in Namwala have been affected: Nakamboma, Mbeza, Chitongo and Mandondo. To date, one camp namely Chilumono in Mandondo ward can only be accessible by air or oxcarts. And the remaining 3 wards can be accessed by road transport. ZRCS and DMMU are collaborating with Zambia Air Force (ZAF) to reach out to the ward that can only be accessed by air or oxcart. The country continued to experience flash floods which affected 425 HH and displaced 148 HH in Ndola district of copper belt province.

The continuous high rainfall continued causing flooding in other districts. In Kalomo District, approximately sixty (60) households were affected and had their crop fields and sanitation facilities submerged in water. No displacements have been reported. Choma district recorded 500 households having been affected. Infrastructure has been seriously affected with (7) bridges submerged, destroyed, or partially destroyed. Embankments have eroded and others completely washed away. The following are the bridges that have been affected: Nemfye, Choonga, Ngoma, Chikumi, Dongwe River connecting Nkandazovu, Dundumwezi and Chifusa. All those localities are still accessible either by road or by boat.

In Ndola, the district experienced flash floods on 2 February which led to houses completely collapsing while other have been adversely affected. The increase in numbers of houses that are collapsing has been attributed to the poor construction materials used coupled with poor drainage systems. To ascertain the situation in Ndola, Zambia red cross conducted a needs assessment with support from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), Zambia Red Cross and district has recorded about 425 affected households. Furthermore, 2 camps have been set up at Mapalo camp with 27 tents and 11 tents at Twashuka camp and the rest of the displaced have integrated in the communities.