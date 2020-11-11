Zambia: Floods - Early Action Protocol summary (EAP2020ZM01)

The IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) has approved a total allocation of CHF 249,955 from its Forecast based Action (FbA) mechanism for the Zambia Red Cross Society. The approved amount consists of an immediate allocation of CHF 61,280 for readiness and pre-positioning and CHF 98,161 automatically allocated to implement early actions once the defined triggers are met.

The FbA by the DREF is a Forecast-based Financing funding mechanism managed by the DREF. Allocations for the FbA by the DREF are made from a separate financial component of the DREF (MDR00004) and do not affect the reserves of the DREF appeal code MDR00001. Unearmarked contributions to the FbA by the DREF are encouraged to guarantee enough funding is available for the Early Action Protocols being developed.

Context

Zambia is largely a climate sensitive country characterized by her susceptibility to climate impacts evidenced mainly through natural events, particularly floods and prolonged dry spells/drought coupled with pest infestation alongside anthropogenic hazards such as population movement and human and livestock health issues reflected in disease outbreaks, compounding the food insecurity concern. There has been a steady increase in both frequency and intensity over the years mainly attributed to climate variability. A review of existing literature, primary data collection and risk assessment including an analysis of common hazards in Zambia based on historical impact data, vulnerability and exposure indicators that was conducted in some parts of North Western Province show growing trends in this trajectory. Results of the assessment indicated that Zambia is a country with a high exposure to floods and high vulnerability.

Hazard

Even though Zambia is faced with various hazards, floods pose the biggest threat to people’s livelihoods. Among the climate sensitive livelihood means threatened by these hazards include agriculture, encompassing both livestock and crop production, energy as the Zambian economy runs on hydro-generated power which also relies on rainfall performance as water levels in the main reservoirs fluctuate seasonally. Floods further inhibit local mobility, including access to basic services such as markets, health, education and other functional elements.

EAP Development

Zambia Red Cross Society (ZRCS) is the primary implementer of this EAP with support from the Netherlands Red Cross, Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre (RCCC), 510 data team of the Netherlands Red Cross and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). Other stakeholders involved in the development of the EAP included The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DDMU), Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA), Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD), The Forecast based Financing Technical Working Group and Other line ministries, INGOs and UN agencies.

The actions anticipated in this EAP were defined based on extensive research and consultation with stakeholders at the national, provincial, district and community level in zones at high risk of flooding. The selection of actions was also guided by the following criteria: ZRCS mandate and capacity to implement; Evidence of the ability of the early action to address the anticipated impact;

Accessibility to the communities; Partnership/agreement with DMMU to implement the early actions; Time taken to implement the early action & Financial resources required. The overall basis for selection of actions was informed by multi-stakeholder consultations which were premised on the 2018/2019 weather forecast by the Zambia Meteorological Department.