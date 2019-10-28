Zambia: Drought (Food Insecurity) Emergency Appeal n° MDRZM012

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of some 3,5 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Zambia Red Cross Society (ZRCS) to deliver assistance and support recovery of 57,064 people (9,510 households) for 18 months with a focus on the following areas: Livelihoods and Basic Needs, Health, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI), Community Engagement and Accountability (CEA) and National Society Capacity Strengthening. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at the time of the design of the operation.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

May 2019: Zambia Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZVAC) led by Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) undertakes a vulnerability in five most affected provinces. The official report highlights that 1.7 million people would be food insecure between May to September 2019 and that the number is likely to reach 2.3 million for the period between October 2019 to March 2020. Estimated 1,840,000 people are in crises phase (IPC 3)1, while 410,000 people are in in emergency phase (IPC2 43).

June 2019: ZRCS branches assist the Government through DMMU to spearhead relief food distribution to selected households in North Western,

Western and Southern Provinces.

September 2019: IFRC issues an Information Bulletin highlighting the food insecurity situation in the country.4

October 2019: IFRC launches an Emergency Appeal for 3,512,000Swiss Francs to assist 57,064 people for 18 months and allocates 250,000 Swiss Francs from the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to start the operation.

The operational strategy

Needs analysis

The 2018/2019 rain season was characterized by low rainfall and prolonged dry spells which negatively affected the agriculture sector, particularly crop and livestock production. The government of Zambia through the ZVAC undertook an assessment of the impact of the drought situation on different sectors during the month of May 2019.

The food security situation is estimated to likely deteriorate during the lean season. The official report highlights that 1.7 million people are currently food insecure and this figure is projected to increase to 2.3 million between October 2019 and the end of the current consumption period, March 2020. Of the total population, 1,840,000 people are in crises (phase 3) and 410,000 people are in emergency (phase 4). Southern, Western, North western and parts of Eastern provinces are the most severely affected. For detailed phase classification and affected population refer to the table 1 below.