07 Jan 2018

Zambia declares curfew in Lusaka slum struck by cholera

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 07 Jan 2018 View Original

Street vending and public gatherings have been banned in Lusaka to prevent the spread of cholera

LUSAKA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Zambia has declared a curfew in a poor Lusaka township badly affected by a cholera outbreak that has killed 58 people across the country since September, the government said on Sunday.

