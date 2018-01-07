Zambia declares curfew in Lusaka slum struck by cholera
Street vending and public gatherings have been banned in Lusaka to prevent the spread of cholera
LUSAKA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Zambia has declared a curfew in a poor Lusaka township badly affected by a cholera outbreak that has killed 58 people across the country since September, the government said on Sunday.
