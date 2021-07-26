Zambia: Dam Spillage Final Report, DREF Operation n° MDRZM013 (26 July 2021)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Heavy rainfall that occurred from 22nd to 26th December 2020 led to bursting of Kandesha dam in Mumbwa district of Central Province of Zambia, affecting 500 households in four communities namely,

Munengo, Kambobe, Katala, and Chiloweni communities of Mapona ward. Some 169 households were also displaced out of the affected. The Government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), created a camp called Kandesha and supplied 50 tents to accommodate the displaced households.

Currently, there are 46 families at the old camp, while other families initially displaced are living with their relatives or renting somewhere else waiting for the end of the rainy season. In response, Zambia Red Cross Society (ZRCS) launched three months DREF operation respond to the needs of the affected population.

During implementation of the emergency plan of action (EPoA), Mumbwa district continued to experience severe rainfall, resulting on additional flooding which culminated on Wednesday 10 February 2021. Some 18 additional villages were affected with four villages totally submerged and 26 houses collapsed. This further affected 1,272 people (212 HH). The four villages totally submerged include Miyanda, Namucheche, Musosya and Kamutengo. The remaining villages, including Kakombo, Chiboboka, Chisenke, Shachizube, Shinjanji, Muchabi, Shamboze, Nkoka, Shakumbila, Mweemba, Chumbuluka, Namoomba, Shichibwa and Kansengwe were partially affected. Two people were injured and hospitalized. Moreover, 136 hectares of farming land out of 327 total hectares of land were affected in three camps namely Nangoma, Myooye and Muchabi Agric camp were washed away, and 511 farmers had their crops destroyed. An additional 50 households were displaced and evacuated to Muchabi primary school where 42 tents were provided and erected by DMMU and ZRCS supported the remaining households without shelter at the camp. In total, 4,272 people (712 households) were affected by both flooding events in Kandesha and Muchabi.

This second flooding event necessitated ZRCS to update the EPoA to incorporate the newly affected camp which was approved (see Operation Update published in March 2021). Therefore, this operation has been carried out in two separate camps of Kandesha and Muchabi in Mumbwa District. The report will therefore highlight key achievements of the Dam spillage in Kandesha and flooding in Muchabi community