Zambia Crisis Response Plan 2020

Funding Required $3,000,000

Target Beneficiaries 20,000

IOM Vision

IOM's key interventions aim to support the humanitarian response through national capacity building and systems strengthening on health, protection, counter-trafficking, the management of population displacement and displacement settings (CCCM), as well as strengthening the collection and availability of data on population vulnerabilities and displacement to inform rapid response and decision making. Key expected results from these interventions include establishing an evidence-base to inform policy and programming decisions, providing improved access for displaced populations to adequate life-saving social services and protection assistance in all phases of the response. Furthermore, IOM aims to contribute to strengthening community resilience and access to durable solutions in a timely and dignified manner.

Context Analysis

Zambia is exposed to several natural hazards and effects of climate change that induce population mobility and displacements. Major recent disasters have been drought spells in the southern and western parts of the country, while floods have been experienced in the northern and eastern parts of the country. These phenomena have precipitated some crises that include severe food shortages and loss of incomes for many families whose mainstay is rainfed agriculture.

The drought has contributed to both forced and voluntary population movements, with people sometimes opting to relocate to areas deemed to have better rainfall and thus better agricultural prospects. On the other hand, this same scenario of drought increases the vulnerability of these populations to trafficking and other exploitation as they migrate in search of survival opportunities. The drought has increased the vulnerability of persons to human trafficking, with an increased number of children especially dropping out of school and being recruited by traffickers through fake job promises in neighbouring countries and provinces.

Resource tensions have been observed as communities have also moved in search of water, with children accompanying their parents over long distances in search of survival options, where they also engage in child labour to help meet the family basic needs. Many families have lost their livelihoods due to the drought, and this has heightened their risk of adopting negative coping strategies, including pushing women and children into forced and child labour, human and child trafficking situations, forced child marriage and transactional sex for survival.

The eastern and southern provinces of the country are also prone to seasonal flash flooding during the peak of the rainy season, which results in some population displacements. Limited community and stakeholder preparedness to deal with the resulting population displacements linked to flooding poses a risk to the affected populations, notably for outbreaks such as cholera and other waterborne diseases. Due to the proximity to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country periodically experiences inflows of asylum seekers who need comprehensive protection assistance as well as long term durable solutions. IOM acts in concert with other stakeholders within the framework of the comprehensive refugee response framework to respond to the needs of the refugee caseloads, including ensuring durable solutions and community stabilisation efforts towards peaceful co-existence between displaced and refugee populations and the host communities. IOM has been actively engaged in the protection sector providing support towards the prevention of gender-based violence (GBV) and trafficking of persons.