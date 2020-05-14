Zambia COVID-19 response, No. 4: Risk Communication & Community Engagement (RCCE) sub-committee - Social listening report, 24-30 April 2020

Highlights

This report presents the results of social listening in the week ending 1 May 2020 across a variety of platforms in Zambia by those in the RCCE sector. A few highlights and themes are summarised below:

• Risk communication work continues to face challenges with residents of high density areas due to: i) perceptions that Covid-19 is not something for people like them, ii) that the preventive behaviours are impossible for them (crowded markets and residential areas, masks unaffordable, water/soap inaccessible), iii) persistent myths: conspiracy theories and then also misinformed ideas about how to stay safe (garlic/lemon/beer/paw paw leaves etc.).

• Awareness about what Covid-19 is seems to be growing. But there are more queries about testing and myths.

• Use of masks and stories around their mis-use have been prevalent in the week. There is also a strong desire for more information about what types of masks are safe and how they should be worn.

The report has been divided into sections below, and contains a full annex of Covid-19 media stories from the week. Note that the publication of this report will switch to fortnightly from the next edition.