Zambia arrests 55 in riots over cholera control rules
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Report
Published on 12 Jan 2018 — View Original
Zambia on Sunday declared a curfew in Kanyama township, which has been badly affected by a cholera outbreak
LUSAKA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Police in Zambia arrested 55 people in Lusaka after residents rioted over a curfew and ban on street vending imposed to control a cholera outbreak, the government said on Friday.
