Zambia: Acute Food Insecurity Situation: July - September 2021 and Projections for October 2021 - March 2022 (Issued August 2021)

Overview

The latest IPC Acute Food Insecurity analysis results indicate that between July and September 2021, about 1.18 million people in Zambia are facing high levels of acute food insecurity, classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). Flooding, high maize prices, and pests drive the country’s acute food insecurity despite a good harvest. The highly food insecure population requires urgent humanitarian assistance to reduce food gaps, protect and restore livelihoods and prevent acute malnutrition. The situation has particularly deteriorated in the Western province, where five districts were classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

The projected period (October 2021 and March 2022, coincides with the lean season when the country’s food security situation is expected to deteriorate, with around 1.58 million people (13% of the analyzed population) classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). In the Western province, ten districts are likely to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) levels of food insecurity, as well as three districts in the province of Southern (Gwembe, Siavonga, Sinazongwe), two in Lusaka province (Luangwa, Rufunsa) and the districts of Lunga,

Chavuma and Chilubi.

Vulnerability in Zambia is characterized by a high incidence of poverty and exposure to several types of shocks mainly arising from hydro-meteorological hazards and their cascading effects, such as epidemics and periodic incidences of macroeconomic instability. For this specific analysis, the key drivers for food insecurity are flooding experienced between December 2020 and February 2021, outbreaks of pests such as the African Migratory Locusts and Fall Armyworm (FAW) and high maize prices.