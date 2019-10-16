16 Oct 2019

Zambia: 2019/2020 Recovery Action Plan, July 2019

Report
from Government of Zambia
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (3.48 MB)Full Report
preview
Download PDF (454.41 KB)Summary

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Zambia Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZVAC) carried out an In-Depth Vulnerability and Needs Assessment in eighty-six (86) selected districts of the country. The main objective of the assessment was to ascertain the impact of the mentioned hazards on various sectors and recommend appropriate interventions. The assessment sought to understand the impact of hazard events that included dry spells, floods and to some extent pest infestation (fall army worms and stalk borers) on different sectors.

The Government of the Republic of Zambia has therefore provided a general framework (Response/Recovery Action Plan) within which all stakeholders will undertake all interventions related to prolonged dry spells and flooding. This is to ensure a speedy and coordinated response. The plan defines the scale of the problem and the rationale for the implementation of recommended interventions. It brings out the general response strategy and outlines sector-based interventions in short and medium to long-term perspectives. It also spells out the implementation, reporting, monitoring and coordination arrangements.

The required sector specific interventions and costing are discussed, focusing on Agriculture and Food security, Health, Nutrition and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene and infrastructure. It should be noted that the Recovery Action Plan for Infrastructure Sector is in a separate document. It is important to note that recommended interventions reflect sector needs in short, medium and long-term perspectives. The financial requirements show the resources required, available resources and the resource gap per sector.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.