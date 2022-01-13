World Vision Zambia: Annual Report 2021

World Vision is driven by our desire to serve God and transform the lives of vulnerable children. This annual report highlights our work and achievements during the our 2021 fiscal year (FY21) from October 2020 to September 2021.

The report shares our work across the country and provides evidence on how our programming improves lives for the most vulnerable children, families, and communities in areas where we work. It looks at the impact of our work over the past year and looks forward to our future as we continue to serve the world's most vulnerable children and their families in Zambia.