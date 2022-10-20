WFP Zambia Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

7.9 mt in-kind food assistance distributed

US$ 98,919 cash-based transfers made

US$ 1.8 million six-month (October 2022 – March 2023) net funding requirements

124,055 people assisted In September 2022

Operational Updates

In September, WFP assisted 124,055 people through its integrated package of programmes. Out of the assisted, 13,514 refugees and asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) received cash and in-kind food assistance; 67,493 people were supported through nutrition interventions; 31,124 smallholder farmers benefitted from resilience strengthening activities; and 11,924 people were reached through capacity strengthening and social protection interventions.

Nutrition support: WFP supported the Ministry of Health to implement the Healthy Diets Campaign in 52 schools across Petuake District, reaching 17,435 school children (56 percent girls) with key messages on good nutrition practices. In addition, WFP facilitated the orientation of 189 communitybased volunteers on the Healthy Diets Campaign across 31 health facilities in the district. The trained volunteers will in turn be disseminating nutrition messages to 4,600 pregnant and lactating women in over 200 care groups.

To enhance capacities of health facility staff in promoting good nutrition practices, WFP facilitated refresher trainings of 48 staff (69 percent women) on maternal, adolescent, infant and young child nutrition from 48 rural health facilities in seven districts across Central, Eastern and Western provinces.The trained staff will continue to sensitise communities on good nutrition. Furthermore, WFP and partners reached 122 adolescent girls with nutrition messages in the communities as well as at youth-friendly corners at health facilities across the seven districts as part of the wider social and behaviour change communication (SBCC) activities aimed at promoting good nutrition behaviour. With sport identified as one of the key platforms for mobilizing and reaching the youth with nutrition SBCC messages, WFP distributed 32 netball and footballs to the youth clubs.

WFP has continued to create awareness on good nutrition by facilitating cooking demonstrations in the communities. Through these demonstrations, WFP and partners enhance the capacities of pregnant and lactating women and adolescent girls in preparing healthy, nutritious meals for their families using locally available foods. In September 22 cooking demonstrations were held in five districts (Chisamba, Chibombo, Kapiri Mposhi, Mazabuka and Mumbwa), reaching nearly 450 pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls, and care givers of children under the age of five.

WFP continued to promote backyard gardening, with 120 pregnant and lactating women and 40 adolescent girls in Chisamba and Kapiri Mposhi districts assisted to buy and plant a variety of vegetable seeds including spinach, okra, carrots, and red onions. The trained community-based volunteers are supporting the beneficiaries in managing the gardens. Backyard gardening is enabling families to access nutritious and diverse vegetables to supplement their meals.

Smallholder support: Access to predictable markets remains one of the key incentives for sustained and increased agricultural production among smallholder farmers. Hence, WFP has continued to explore innovative ways of supporting the government to enhance market systems for this group of farmers. WFP supported the Ministry of Agriculture in training 200 agribusiness and marketing staff on market systems development across 87 districts. The trainings were aimed at strengthening the capacities of the staff in commodity aggregation and the use of the Maano application, an ecommerce platform where smallholder farmers and buyers meet to exchange market information and trade agricultural commodities. With this, WFP has now rolled out the trainings to all the 116 districts of Zambia.

Social protection: WFP continued to support processes aimed at integrating nutrition in the government’s social protection interventions. WFP facilitated a national training of trainers for 26 social protection and nutrition staff from the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, UNICEF, and WFP on the use of a newly developed nutrition component. Designed and developed with WFP support, the aim is to enhance good nutrition practices among social cash transfer (SCT) beneficiaries and thus was integrated in the information management system for the national SCT programme. The trained staff will in turn train provincial and district staff.