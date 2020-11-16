WFP Zambia Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

313.34 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 81,971 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 six-month (November 2020 – April 2021) net funding requirements

49,571 people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

In October, as part of the expansion of the COVID-19 emergency cash assistance programme to an additional 131,000 people impacted by the pandemic, WFP completed the registration of 27,800 identified food insecure households in high density and low-income urban and periurban areas of Livingstone, Kitwe and Kalulushi districts.

Since July, WFP has been implementing the cash assistance programme targeting a total of 322,000 people impacted by COVID-19 in Lusaka, Kafue, Kitwe, Kalulushi and Livingstone districts, with 181,555 already assisted in Lusaka and Kafue so far.

During the month, WFP conducted the second double distribution of food and cash to the refugees at the WFPsupported Mantapala Refugee Settlement, reaching a total of 14,667 people (50.3 percent women and girls) – 313 mt of food commodities and ZMW 1.64 million (approximately USD 82,000) were distributed to 9,514 refugees and 5,153 refugees, respectively. The double distributions covering refugees’ needs for two months were initiated in August as part of the measures to limit contact with the refugees to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the settlement. WFP also continued to implement nutrition education radio programmes to reach the refugees and host communities with nutrition messages.

WFP also reached 15,763 people through its nutrition activities and 19,141 people under its smallholder support programme, bringing the total number of people assisted in October, including refugees, to 49,571.

In the reported month, WFP supported the Ministry of General Education (MoGE) to train 95 district level staff coming from 18 districts recently enrolled in the HomeGrown School Meals (HGSM) programme as part of enhancing the ministry’s capacity to effectively manage the programme. The training focused on planning, warehousing, food handling and reporting. With the additional districts, MoGE is increasing the coverage of the HGSM programme to 57 districts in 2020 to reach 1.5 million school children from the 1 million children currently being reached in 39 districts.