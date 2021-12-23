WFP Zambia Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

7.055 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 183,374 cash-based transfers made

US$ 2.1 million six-month (December 2021 – May 2022) net funding requirements

111,251 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

In November, WFP assisted 111,251 people including 17,291 refugees and asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo with food and cash assistance; 11,932 people through nutrition improvement interventions; 53,869 smallholder farmers through smallholder resilience and recovery interventions; and 28,159 people through social protection and capacity-strengthening activities.

WFP has continued to explore innovative digital payment solutions to enhance cash transfers and foster financial inclusion of the refugees at the Mantapala Refugee Settlement in Nchelenge District. As part of this, WFP, working with MTN Zambia, Citibank and the Zambia Electronic Clearing House started piloting a digital payment solution, PlugPay. This payment platform allows WFP to transfer cash directly to the refugees’ accounts or mobile wallets of choice while using the National Financial Switch, Zambia’s interoperable payment gateway. Besides allowing beneficiaries the freedom of choice in the service providers where to receive WFP’s cash transfers, PlugPay would streamline cash assistance programming by allowing WFP to access multiple mobile companies without the need to sign contracts with each one of them. Overall, the initiative proved successful, and WFP is rolling out implementation to cover all eligible refugees on cash-based transfers.

WFP continued to support smallholder farmers in Kalomo, Monze, Sioma, Shang’ombo and Gwembe districts to help them recover from the effects of the droughts experienced during the 2018/2019 farming season and to strengthen their resilience against similar shocks in the future. In November, 25,730 smallholder farmers (49 percent women) received 358 metric tons (mt) of nutrient-dense and/or drought tolerant varieties of crop inputs including cowpeas, groundnuts, sorghum, orange maize and 1.1 million cuttings of cassava. The assistance was provided through commodity vouchers, which the smallholders used to redeem inputs from 10 agrodealers WFP contracted to supply and distribute inputs.

As part of capacity strengthening support to the Government in rolling out the decentralized procurement strategy of the Home-Grown School Meals (HGSM) programme, WFP supported the Ministry of Education to procure 1,176 mt of maize from local smallholder farmers. The food commodities were distributed in 990 schools, expected to benefit over 370,000 school children for a full school term. The local procurement of food commodities provided a market for local smallholders, leading to improved household incomes while contributing positively towards the local economy.

Working with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and other partners,

WFP rolled out trainings to 200 community health volunteers (CHVs) (68 percent women) in Mumbwa and Mongu districts to build their capacities in nutrition promotion. Once trained, the CHVs will be conducting nutrition sensitization activities in the local communities to promote good nutrition practices among children aged below 5 years as well as pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescents. This followed the training of 16 rural health facility staff from the two districts in nutrition promotion, which was facilitated by WFP and MoH.

The trainings are part of the Healthy Diets Campaign, a nationwide health and nutrition promotion campaign implemented by MoH, National Food and Nutrition Commission and other partners with WFP support.

WFP continued to promote nutrition education in schools to facilitate the adoption of good nutrition practices. In November, WFP supported the Ministry of Education in training 54 teachers from 27 schools in nutrition education in two districts (Kaoma and Mumbwa). The teachers were also trained in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). The trained teachers will be educating school children in good nutrition and WASH practices. Additionally, WFP facilitated the training of 45 School Health and Nutrition (SHN) coordinators from 45 schools in vegetable production in Chisamba, Chibombo and Kapiri Mposhi districts of Central Province. This was part of efforts to promote nutrition education and vegetable production in schools. Of the targeted schools, 28 were also provided with avocado and orange fruit trees for planting.