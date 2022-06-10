WFP Zambia Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

7.17 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 121,392 cash-based transfers made

US$ 1.2 million six-month (June – November 2022) net funding requirements

140,668 people assisted In May 2022

Operational Updates

Through its integrated package of interventions, WFP assisted 140,668 people in May. Out of the assisted, 18,138 refugees and asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) received cash and in-kind food assistance; 33,935 people through nutrition support activities; 42,623 smallholder farmers through resilience strengthening interventions; and 45,972 people reached through social protection activities.

Refugee support: For the second consecutive month, WFP provided reduced ration sizes to the refugees and asylum seekers at the Mantapala Refugee Settlement due to funding constraints. Each beneficiary received ZMW 118 in cash transfers and equivalent in-kind food ration for those that had remained on in-kind assistance, representing 63 percent of the full ration value of ZMW 187. WFP reduced the rations in April to 75 percent before reducing it further to 63 percent from May to December 2022. The ration cuts threaten to worsen the food insecurity of the refugees, 80 percent of whom are vulnerable women and children solely dependent on WFP assistance for survival.

Nutrition improvements among the refugees: As part of nutrition promotion activities in the refugee settlement, WFP through the cooperating partner (Action Africa Help – AAH) distributed vegetable seed (rape, pumpkins, beans and cabbage) to 100 refugee households that have children below the age of two years. In the previous months, AAH through community nutrition volunteers trained the refugees on backyard gardening to promote the production of vegetables for supplementing their nutrition needs.

Healthy Diets Campaign (HDC): Working with the Ministry of Health, WFP reached 1,670 people (82 percent women) in Mazabuka District with nutrition messages as part of the ongoing Healthy Diets Campaign, with a cumulative 4,967 people reached since April 2021 through this nationwide awareness campaign aimed at promoting the consumption of nutritious and healthy diets. Those reached included pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls and elderly women. Meanwhile, WFP and partners supported Mastercook Zambia to produce the fourth season of its cooking competition show in Lower Zambezi. The show, which will be televised on national TV channels, has a session on the Healthy Diets’ Eat Well campaign to promote the preparation and consumption of traditional meals as part of creating national awareness on good nutrition practices.

Smallholder market access: As part of continued efforts to enhance market access among smallholder farming households to improve their incomes and livelihoods, WFP contracted 15 aggregators to buy 2,000 metric tons of cowpeas and beans from smallholder farmers in forthcoming crop marketing season. The procured commodities will be supplied to WFP via the Global Commodity Management Facility (GCMF), an internal mechanism for procuring and pre-positioning food stock for relief efforts in the region. Earlier in April, WFP orientated the aggregators on its corporate requirements for local procurement of pulses.

From 05 to 07 May, WFP facilitated a joint monitoring mission to Gwembe District where nearly 3,000 smallholder farmers were for the second consecutive farming season provided with inputs and technical support to grow sorghum under an outgrower scheme implemented in collaboration with the Zambian Breweries (ZB). During the mission, WFP, ZB and other partners also engaged provincial and district level government officials to solicit government’s continued support through creation of an enabling environment for private sector participation and policy framework for sustained investment in the agriculture sector.

South-to-South Cooperation: From 09 to 12 May 2022, WFP facilitated a learning and sharing visit between Libya and Zambia under the South-to-South Triangular Cooperation Framework. A Libyan delegation comprising 13 government and WFP officials visited Zambia to learn and appreciate how Zambia was implementing its national Home-Grown School Meals (HGSM) programme. The delegation held meetings with the Zambian government officials at national and district levels to appreciate the evolution of the programme from the school feeding to a government-managed multisectoral programme.

The field visits also enabled the delegation to learn about WFP support to the Government in integrating hydroponics production in the HGSM programme as an alternative approach to school gardening and food security. The delegation visited Gwembe, Lusaka and Monze districts.

HGSM programme: Working with the Ministry of Education, WFP concluded refresher trainings on the Food Tracking System (FTS), with the capacities of 70 government staff in three districts (Mumbwa, Shang’ombo and Shibuyunji districts) strengthened to enhance the use and management of the system in the targeted schools. The FTS is a web-based system developed for the ministry to track the movement of commodities from procurement to consumption, ensuring improved commodity accountability in the HGSM programme.

Systems support: WFP commenced a joint assessment with the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) on national health supply chain systems under the Apollo Project. The assessment is aimed at identifying critical gaps in the health supply chain systems down to the last mile to inform decisions for enhancing national health services delivery through optimized stocks availability and effective stocks information management.