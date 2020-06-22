WFP Zambia Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

1,621.15 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 16.48 million six-month (May–October 2020) net funding requirements

223,087 people assisted in MAY 2020

Operational Updates

In May, WFP used cash-based transfers (CBT) through mobile money to assist 1,521 refugees, who still depend on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic food and nutrition needs, distributing a total of USD 7,000. Due to limited resources, each refugee received a reduced ration and CBT equivalent. Full entitlements for both cash and food will resume in June, as WFP has secured funding. WFP plans to scale up CBT to reach 5,000 refugees by July 2020 as part of efforts to transition from food to cash. WFP continued to support the Government in responding to the needs triggered by prolonged dry spells during the 2018/2019 farming season, which left about 2.3 million people food-insecure and in need of food assistance. In May, WFP delivered 1,510 mt of WFP-procured beans and peas, reaching 209,336 people in five districts in eastern, southern and western provinces. In May, WFP delivered 1,940 mt of government-supplied maize meal and beans to 19 districts affected by flash floods during the 2019/2020 rainy season in central, northern and eastern parts of Zambia, enough to cover the needs of 260,000 people. This followed a request by the Zambian Government to deliver 3,200 mt of food commodities to 32 districts where over 1.4 million people were affected by floods. Access to formal markets remains a key challenge among smallholder farmers. In May, WFP continued to support smallholder farmers through partnerships that can provide them with increased access to formal, predictable and sustainable markets. An agreement was signed between WFP and the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) to strengthen farmers’ access to markets through the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS), jointly managed with the Zambian Commodity Exchange. This platform provides smallholders with a simple and transparent platform to trade their produce, contributing to increase their sales and income. WFP continued to enhance market access through the aggregation model, with 109 intermediary and 541 micro-aggregators linking farmers to 11 final off-takers, who will be purchasing a variety of commodities during the 2020/2021 crop marketing season, which is expected to resume in June. In May, WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture continued to support smallholder farmers’ resilience to shocks by training government staff in 14 districts in post-harvest management, market access, and financial services. The trained staff will further cascade the training to the community.