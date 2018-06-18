WFP Zambia Country Brief, May 2018

In Numbers

525 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4.86 m six months (January-June 2018) net funding requirements, representing 64% of total

138,761 people assisted in May 2018

Operational Context

Through its Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (T-ICSP), WFP plans to assist 213,335 people during 18 months in over 40 prioritised districts. WFP technical support to the Government of Zambia aims to strengthen national programmes and systems that contribute to zero hunger. WFP support contributes to four strategic outcomes outlined on the next page.

WFP has been present in Zambia since 1967.

Operational Updates