WFP Zambia Country Brief, May 2018
In Numbers
525 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 4.86 m six months (January-June 2018) net funding requirements, representing 64% of total
138,761 people assisted in May 2018
Operational Context
Through its Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (T-ICSP), WFP plans to assist 213,335 people during 18 months in over 40 prioritised districts. WFP technical support to the Government of Zambia aims to strengthen national programmes and systems that contribute to zero hunger. WFP support contributes to four strategic outcomes outlined on the next page.
WFP has been present in Zambia since 1967.
Operational Updates
The World Food Programme (WFP) through the HomeGrown School Meals (HGSM) programme distributed food commodities for the second school term (May to August) to the 6 priority districts in which WFP is providing direct food assistance to 200,000 learners.
The HGSM team facilitated the handing over of the management of the micronutrient powders project to the Government from the local NGO previously managing the pilot. This is to build capacity of the Government to manage the HGSM programme and complementary activities.
The Country Office in liaison with the Regional Bureau, through the WFP and Sodexo global partnership to end hunger and malnutrition, are planning a mission to Zambia in June to assess the status of food safety, handling, cooking practices and mass catering of the HGSM programme. The mission will be undertaken jointly with WFP and government food technologists and school meals experts.
WFP, in partnership with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) Nordic partners, is providing technical support to co-develop a long-life (ultra-high temperature processing, UHT) dairy based drink for children and women in Zambia. The drink is based on local milk with added whey permeate, fortified with key vitamins and minerals which are often lacking in the diets of poor Zambians. The fifteenmonth project is set to launch towards the end of 2020 through a commercial business model that dairies and value chain players will be able to leverage.