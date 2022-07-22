WFP Zambia Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

11.2 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 128,406 cash-based transfers made

US$ 1.25 million six-month (July – December 2022) net funding requirements

135,391 people assisted In June 2022

Operational Updates

WFP continued to implement an integrated package of interventions in support of vulnerable communities and refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). In June, WFP assisted 135,391 beneficiaries, including 18,478 refugees and asylum seekers reached through cash and food assistance, 24,367 beneficiaries through nutrition support interventions, and 71,989 smallholder farmers through resilience and recovery interventions. Furthermore, WFP assisted 20,557 people through social protection activities.

Nutrition promotion: In support of the national nutrition improvement agenda, WFP continued to work with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and National Food and Nutrition Commission (NFNC) to implement the healthy diets campaign, a nationwide health and nutrition promotion campaign designed to help consumers make better food choices and stimulate demand for nutritious food. During the month, WFP supported MoH and NFNC in orienting 479 MoH health facility staff on the campaign, facilitated through a series of training of trainers in the 16 WFP-supported districts.

The trained staff in turn rolled out trainings to 379 community health volunteers (CHVs) (87 percent women) from nine districts (Chibombo, Chisamba, Kaoma, Kapiri, Mongu, Mumbwa, Nyimba and Petauke, Lundazi, Katete,

Monze, Mazabuka); the roll out trainings focused on strengthening the CHVs’ capacities to deliver nutrition social and behaviour change communication messages in the communities. Alongside the trainings, WFP distributed nutrition counselling cards and resource manuals to the CHVs to help them effectively promote good nutrition practices.

Smallholder support: On 30 June, WFP concluded the implementation of its two-year project in support of vulnerable smallholder farmers impacted by the droughts during the 2018/2019 farming season in Southern and Western provinces. The project, implemented in five districts (Monze, Gwembe, Kalomo, Sioma and Shang’ombo), achieved its targets, reaching nearly 110,000 smallholder farmers through the following: trainings in conservation agriculture and post-harvest management; distribution of nutritious and/or drought tolerant crop varieties and hermetic grain storage technologies; market access support through linkages to established commodity aggregation systems; and access to finance through savings groups established with WFP support. In addition, WFP reached over 43,000 school children through school feeding, nutrition education and skills training on vegetable production using the 48 hydroponics gardens established with WFP support. The achievements were thanks to the solid partnerships with the Government and cooperating partners and funding from the German Development Bank,

Kreditanstalt Für Wiederaufbau (KfW).

Before the closeout, WFP facilitated an oversight field visit to all the project districts, involving government officials (from ministries of Education and Agriculture at national and provincial levels) and cooperating partners. The teams appreciated the benefits of the interventions on the targeted communities. After the field visits, the participating teams convened in Livingstone for the project closeout meeting, which aimed to document and reflect on project achievements, challenges, lessons learnt and recommendations for future programming. As part of the sustainability mechanism, participating line ministries committed to anchor the project activities within existing government activities to leverage the project investments and build on the achievements.

Social protection: To improve accountability in the management of the Home-Grown School Meals (HGSM)

Programme, WFP facilitated a refresher training for 316 district and school level focal persons from 14 districts where the Ministry of Education deployed the Food Tracking System (FTS).

The trainings strengthened the reporting capacities of the staff, enabling the schools to timely submit distribution reports to the ministry. So far deployed in 144 schools in 14 districts, the FTS is a web-based system developed for the ministry to track the movement of commodities from procurement to consumption, ensuring improved commodity accountability in the HGSM programme.

As part of continued efforts in diversifying school meals and improving school children’s knowledge on the importance of healthy diets, WFP finalised installing the planned 71 hydroponics gardens in 70 schools across 16 districts.

Moreover, WFP trained 48 government staff from the ministries of Education, Agriculture and Community Development and Social Services in the target districts on the management of the hydroponics units. The trainings, which targeted head teachers, school health and nutrition coordinators, school children and community members, also focused on the development of sustainability plans. Since 2019, WFP has been supporting the Ministry of Agriculture in setting up hydroponics in schools to enhance nutrition education and promote vegetable production for diversified school meals.