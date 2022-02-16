WFP Zambia Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

2.777 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 190,748 cash-based transfers made

US$ 3.6 million six-month (February – July 2022) net funding requirements

109,748 people assisted in January 2022

Operational Updates

In January, WFP assisted 109,748 people, including 17,538 refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with food and cash assistance, 15,653 people through nutrition improvement interventions and 32,607 people through smallholder support activities. The remaining 41,950 people were reached through social protection interventions.

WFP continued to provide post-drought recovery support to smallholder farmers impacted by the 2018/19 drought in five drought-prone districts (Gwembe, Monze, Kalomo, Sioma and Shang’ombo). By December, WFP, through a network of ten local agro-dealers, concluded the distribution of nutrient-dense and/or drought-tolerant farming inputs to 30,002 smallholders (53 percent women). The inputs comprised 440 metric tons of cowpeas, groundnuts, orange maize and sorghum and 1.6 million cassava cuttings redeemed using commodity vouchers. To guarantee seed availability, WFP linked the agro-dealers to seed suppliers/producers.

WFP partnered with Good Nature Agro, a for-profit agri-based enterprise, to boost smallholder farmers’ access to and production of high yielding legume crops in Eastern Province (Katete, Lundazi and Petauke districts) and Chibombo District of Central Province. Through a legume out-grower scheme under this partnership, 722 smallholder farmers received nearly 30 mt of soya bean, enabling them to grow nutrient dense crops.

With nutrition improvement high on the national agenda, WFP has continued to support government efforts in ensuring social protection systems and programmes are nutrition-sensitive. As part of this, WFP supported the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services (MCDSS) in pre-testing the national nutrition messaging training manuals and counselling cards among 720 people (95 percent women) in 24 savings groups in six districts (Chinsali, Chipata, Choma, Isoka, Mwinilunga and Zambezi) in January. The manuals – developed by MCDSS with support from WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture’s Zambia Agriculture Research Institute – complement the nutrition-sensitive social protection guidelines for mainstreaming nutrition in the women empowerment activities such as the village savings and lending associations.

In December and January, WFP facilitated the training of 500 community health volunteers in four districts (Mazabuka, Mongu, Mumbwa and Lusaka) on healthy diets promotion, to enhance their capacities in promoting good nutrition practices in the communities. This was part of WFP’s continued support to the Ministry of Health and the National Food and Nutrition Commission (NFNC) in implementing the healthy diets campaign, a nationwide health and nutrition promotion campaign designed to help consumers make better food choices and stimulate demand for nutritious food. So far, the campaign has reached a wide range of consumers through mass media (using interactive radio shows, public service announcements on radio and television, and billboards), social media (via the Eat Well and the Good Food Logo, GFL, Facebook pages), brand ambassadors, and through interpersonal community engagements.

WFP supported the Ministry of Education in training over 180 government staff from 23 districts (from the ministries of Education, Community Development and Social Services, Health, Agriculture, and Small and Medium Enterprises) on the decentralized procurement system of the Home-Grown School Meals programme. The training, which focused on procurement processes, financial management, distribution plan development and reporting, was aimed at ensuring effective and efficient local procurement of food commodities from producers including smallholder farmers. Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the training was conducted virtually to prevent the spread of the pandemic through large gatherings. As part of its relief support efforts in the region, in January, WFP exported 270 mt of beans to Eswatini through its Global Commodity Management Facility (GCMF), an internal mechanism for procuring and pre-positioning food stock for humanitarian assistance. WFP procured the beans from smallholder farmers, improving their incomes and livelihoods.