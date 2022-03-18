WFP Zambia Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

1.3 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 177,452 cash-based transfers made

US$ 2.8 million six-month (March – August 2022) net funding requirements

104,945 people assisted In February 2022

Operational Updates

WFP assisted 104,945 people including 17,616 refugees and asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo with food and cash assistance; 34,701 individuals through nutrition improvement interventions; 40,941 people through smallholder resilience and recovery interventions; and 11,687 people through social protection interventions.

Following the piloting of PlugPay in November and December last year targeting 1,000 refugees, WFP, working with MTN Zambia, Citibank and the Zambia Electronic Clearing House, scaled up payments through this digital payment solution, with over 11,200 refugees paid through it in February. The payment platform allows WFP to transfer cash directly to the refugees’ accounts or mobile wallets of choice. Besides expanding the beneficiaries’ options for receiving cash transfers, PlugPay would streamline cash assistance programming by allowing WFP to access multiple mobile service companies without the need to sign contracts with each one of them.

Through its Global Commodity Management Facility, an internal mechanism for procuring and pre-positioning food stocks for humanitarian assistance, WFP exported 207 metric tons (mt) of beans to Madagascar as part of relief efforts. Additionally, WFP exported 46 mt of cow peas to Angola through the same facility, bringing the total to 253 mt exported during the month. WFP procured the commodities from smallholder farmers, improving their incomes and livelihoods.

As part of its continued support in enhancing market access among smallholder farmers, WFP facilitated matchmaking meetings in Livingstone, Chipata and Kabwe districts involving a total of 83 commodity aggregators, 39 government officials, nine big commodity buyers (off-takers), four banks and other private sector members. The meetings facilitated linkages among the stakeholders to foster information sharing for enhanced market access and increased access to trade financing to achieve financial inclusion and improve smallholders’ incomes.

WFP has continued to promote integrated life-changing interventions in Zambia, supporting national efforts to achieve the sustainable development agenda and the national Vision 2030. Working with the Government through the ministries of agriculture and community development and social services, WFP facilitated the training of trainers for 219 district staff (47 percent women) on food processing and preservation (including solar food dryer technologies), gender and HIV mainstreaming and entrepreneurship. The trained staff from 11 districts in Central, Eastern, Luapula, Muchinga, North- western and Southern provinces will in turn cascade the trainings in their respective districts where WFP is implementing the second phase of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN II) programme. WFP also provided four solar food dyers to selected communities in Chinsali, Lundazi, Mazabuka and Mwinilunga districts to enhance food processing and preservation.

With increasing climate variability characterised by prolonged dry spells and flash floods, WFP has continued to collaborate with the Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) in ensuring that communities access weather information through the community-managed early warning systems installed with WFP support. During the month, ZMD sampled 15 rain gauges in Katete, Lundazi, Nyimba and Petauke districts to monitor general maintenance, rainfall data recording, and the utilisation of the collected rainfall information among smallholder farmers. The sampled stations were established to be in good physical condition, with good data collection, analysis and dissemination practices.

WFP continued supporting the Government in integrating nutrition aspects in the national social protection interventions. In collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), WFP facilitated a national training of trainers for 16 government staff on the newly designed nutrition sub-module of the Zambia Integrated Social Protection Information System (ZISPIS), an end-to-end system of the national Social Cash Transfer (SCT) programme. The trained staff will in turn train provincial and district staff on the utilisation of the ZISPIS’ nutrition sub-module as part of nutrition mainstreaming in the SCT programme. WFP also continued to strengthen the capacity of the Government in implementing the Home-Grown School Meals Programme, with 23 government staff trained on the decentralized procurement of commodities for school feeding. The training, held virtually, was attended by procurement staff from the ministries of education, agriculture, health and community development from across 23 districts.