WFP Zambia Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

169.31 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 1,585,640 cash-based transfers made

US$ 965,313 six-month (January – June 2021) net funding requirements

280,845 people assisted in DECEMBER 2020

Operational Updates

In December, WFP provided assistance to 280,845 people, of which 15,418 were refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 202,695 people impacted by COVID-19. Meanwhile, 45,301 people were reached through smallholder farmer resilience and 17,431 people through nutrition support interventions.

Under the COVID-19 response, WFP provided cash assistance to COVID-19 impacted 40,539 urban households (202,695 people), disbursing a total of ZMW 32.4 million (equivalent to USD 1.5 million) in Livingstone, Kitwe, Kalulushi, Lusaka, Chilanga and Kafue districts. Each household received ZMW 800 (about USD 38) to cover the food and nutrition needs for two months. By the end of December, WFP reached a total of 61,485 households (307,425 people) in the six districts.

WFP distributed agricultural inputs to over 18,758 smallholder farmers in five drought-prone districts (Gwembe, Monze, Kalomo, Sioma and Shang’ombo). This is part of the recovery support targeting smallholder farmers impacted by the drought of the 2018/2019 farming season. The distributed inputs include 77 mt of cowpeas seeds, 37 mt of sorghum, 37 mt of orange maize seed, and 318 mt of cassava cuttings. The four local agro-dealers distributed the inputs which were procured locally from input suppliers. In addition, WFP, in collaboration with the Zambian Breweries, provided input packs to 701 smallholder farmers in Gwembe and Pemba districts under an outgrower arrangement aimed at increasing the production of sorghum. The input packs comprise of sorghum seed, fertilizer and other inputs, enough to cover half a hectare of crop field.

WFP has continued to promote financial inclusion among targeted communities. In December, 11 savings groups in Mongu and Kaoma districts shared out a total of ZMW 430,880 (about USD 20,542), benefiting 251 people (72 percent women), each receiving an average of USD 82. While post-share-out monitoring is yet to be conducted, evidence from 2019 shows that people who received share-outs invested in farm inputs and equipment to improve their production and productivity, while others started up small businesses.