14 Oct 2019

WFP Zambia Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

221.843 metric tons of food assistance distributed

US$ 1m (September 2019 – February 2020 six months net funding requirements) 13,516 people assisted in August 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP supported the Ministry of General Education to pilot hydroponics, a system to grow crops without soil, in a water-based, nutrient rich solution. Hydroponics enables crops to grow on a relatively small piece of land in places where traditional farming would be untenable, such as urban centers, or places limited by adverse weather conditions. In addition, crops grown under hydroponics are less susceptible to weeds, insects and other pests, which means crops can grow with limited or no use of herbicides and pesticides. Hydroponics has potential to enrich school gardening, by helping to improve school children’s nutrition through consumption of nutrient-dense produce and increasing school children’s knowledge of nutrition through practical experience in food production. Linkages are also being made to communities around schools, expecting to generate multiplier effects in stimulating enhanced horticultural production and consumption in surrounding communities.

• WFP held a planning meeting with Media 365 to discuss the implementation of the Healthy Diets Campaign through social behaviour change communication (SBCC).
The Healthy Diets Campaign aims to encourage individuals, households and communities to adopt and sustain improved positive nutrition behaviours. WFP supports the government to address all forms of malnutrition to ensure that vulnerable people in Zambia have improved nutrition status.

• WFP agreed to support the Ministry of Health to lead the Logistics and Procurement Working Group for the implementation of the mosquito net campaign. The campaign is expected to be launched in January 2020.
Preparatory meetings are ongoing.

