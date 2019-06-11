WFP Zambia Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

326.335 metric tons of food assistance distributed

US$ 1m (May - October 2019 six months net funding requirements)

184,696 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP supported the Ministry of General Education to hold a Home-Grown School Meals (HGSM) strategy drafting workshop. The workshop highlighted how a robust, nationally-owned, sustainable and cost-effective HGSM programme can address key goals in different sectors, including: enrolment, retention and transition rates, nutrition, health and hygiene practices. A draft strategy is expected to be finalised in June and will be launched in July 2019. The HGSM programme is currently being implemented in 39 districts, targeting over one million school children.

• On nutrition, WFP continued to support the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) to conduct an audit on companies to pre-qualify them for the Good Food Logo certification. The Good Food Logo that is guided by a set of nutrition criteria aims at helping consumers make better decisions around their food purchases.

Swedish International Development (SIDA), one of WFP Zambia’s donors, out carried out a familiarization and monitoring mission in Southern Province in advance of the annual bilateral review meeting. WFP supports communities in the area to produce and consume nutritious foods while promoting small holder farmer livelihoods.

• WFP participated in a workshop on enhancing the warehouse receipt system. Under the warehouse receipt system, a farmer receives a receipt upon delivering produce at a certified warehouse and can use receipt as a secure collateral to obtain credit for inputs to improve production. With WFP increasingly moving to offering capacity strengthening support, the ware house receipt system and related platforms will be recipients of pragmatic policy advise on alternative agricultural financing and agricultural risk management for increased livelihood resilience.