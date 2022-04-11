Zambia

WFP Zambia: 2021 Annual Country Report Highlights

2021 highlights

Climate change effects continued to impact agricultural production, especially among Zambia’s 1.5 million smallholder farming households due to over-reliance on rain-fed production and maize monocropping.

Zambia continues to face the triple burden of malnutrition, with widespread undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and worsening overnutrition. Thirty-five percent of children aged 24-59 months are stunted.

COVID-19 remained a significant national risk, threatening to worsen pre-existing socio-economic challenges and undermining the Government’s ability to provide social services and to achieve national priorities.

