WFP Zambia: 2020 Annual Country Report Highlights

Supporting vulnerable people escape rock bottom during the pandemic

Ms. Mwale, a mother of four, has been a widow for the last 12 years. After losing her brother, she took on his two children as well. Before the COVID pandemic, she used to travel to Mwemeshi every day – a bustling town 10km away from Lusaka where fish are traded – to sell sardines in the local market.

“I was making around ZMW 700 a month, but the coronavirus ruined everything. I lost my small income as I fear travelling to Mwemeshi in case I catch the virus”. To make some money, Joyce set up an alternative business making floor polish. But this only brings her around ZMW 50 a month.

‘’Life isn’t easy for me – this isn’t enough money to survive on. I must pay school fees and find food for six children on my own,’’ Ms. Mwale says. WFP's cash payment of ZMW 2,400 - enough to meet half her family's food and nutrition needs for six months during the onset of the pandemic - came at a vital time when her family hit rock bottom.

''I was so happy when I received a text message that said that I had received a voucher for cash as I desperately needed help,'' she says. ''We had no food left and I was preparing to sell my household furniture to get some cash for food.'' With the cash received from WFP, she could finally buy food for her children and went straight to the market to buy a bag of mielie meal, fish, beans and vegetables. Ms. Mwale's hope for the future is that coronavirus will end and she can resume with her business.