We open a country programme in Zambia and provide aid to hundreds of families

Mongu (January 24th, 2018) - People in Need (PIN), an NGO which, apart from its activities in the Czech Republic, provides humanitarian and development aid in 22 countries all over the world, has newly opened a permanent country programme in Zambia. The goal is to contribute to reducing malnutrition and increasing resilience of the inhabitants of the Western Province. Zambia is one of the world´s poorest countries, with one of the biggest gaps between the poor and the rich. The most vulnerable are the people living in remote rural areas, particularly women and children. PIN has therefore decided to help in the Western Province where over 80% of the inhabitants are affected by extreme poverty.

Zambia has been facing extremely high rates of malnutrition, unemployment and poor infrastructure for a long time. “Before we have started working in this landlocked country in the south of Africa, we have researched the local conditions thoroughly to find out where our help would be needed the most. We discussed with local communities and sent our experts on malnutrition and agriculture to make sure that we had something to offer and we would be of benefit to the area,” says Richard Walker, PIN Regional Director for Africa.

PIN then decided to focus on the most vulnerable in the area of Kalabo district in the western parts of the country. “In August 2017, we opened our office in Mongu, the largest city of the Western Province. Currently we have two Czechs, one Indian and 10 local colleagues working there. Our team regularly visits villages located approximately a one hour drive across the Barotse floodplains, where the families we are helping live,” adds Walker. People in Need currently works with more than 700 families in three communities.

FROM SEEDS AND HOES TO CLEAN HANDS AND SAFE BIRTHS

Over 60 % of Zambia’s population relies on agriculture as the main source of livelihood. Especially for people in remote rural areas, agriculture is the only means. The dependence on rainy seasons, which are, considering climate change, increasingly unpredictable and unreliable, is rising the risk of insufficient production and subsequent malnutrition and poverty. “In the Western Province, up to 80 % of the population is dependent on agriculture. We work on improving the agricultural methods of selected farmers, to allow them to get through also during the droughts. We are teaching them new techniques of soil cultivation and we provide them with seeds of plants that are more resistant and have a high nutritional value,” says Martina Nikodémová, Country Director of PIN Zambia.