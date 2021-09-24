USAID Announces $18.5 million in Funding for Zambia

Today, while meeting with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power announced approximately $18.5 million in additional U.S. Government funding to support the people of Zambia, including Zambia’s fight against COVID-19.

Administrator Power and President Hichilema met to discuss U.S. support for the Zambian people and President Hichilema’s ambitious agenda of democratic and economic reforms. In view of President Hichilema’s early efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and freedom of expression, since his inauguration on August 24, Administrator Power announced $1.25 million to help bolster Zambia’s new democratic openings. This funding will advance USAID’s activities to strengthen the foundations of freedom of expression and assembly, and will help safeguard a space for activists, human rights defenders, oppositional voices, and independent and new media.

Administrator Power also highlighted USAID’s recent announcement of $6.7 million from the American Rescue Plan for strengthening the Zambian government’s response to the pandemic. Since 2020, the United States has provided more than $33.9 million to fight COVID-19 in Zambia in addition to providing vaccines to fully vaccinate over 300,000 Zambians. U.S. assistance has supported Zambia’s outbreak response, outreach, and communications on COVID-19 prevention measures and vaccine delivery.

The pandemic has also generated new challenges for the global AIDS response. Today, Administrator Power announced an additional $9.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on HIV/AIDS programs in Zambia. Since 2020, the United States has provided more than $734.3 million to fight HIV/AIDS in Zambia.

Administrator Power announced $1 million in FY 20 Power Africa Clean Energy funds to strengthen Zambia’s energy sector by continuing and amplifying support for sector reforms to facilitate investment, off-grid networks to expand access to electricity, and health facility electrification to improve health services and benefit neighboring communities.