06 Dec 2019

Update on WFP Drought Response, December 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 06 Dec 2019
Download PDF (5.35 MB)

INTRODUCTION

Adverse climatic conditions have left more than 2.3 million people in Zambia severely food insecure. Under its Country Strategic Plan (2019-2024) WFP has a contingency to directly intervene when shocks exceed the financial and other capacities of the Government to respond. WFP has not provided emergency food assistance in Zambia since 2004 due to well developed government capacity to assess, plan and respond to emergencies. WFP support has been mainly focused on strengthening government food safety -nets and smallholders’ resilience to shocks. The on-going WFP support is demand-driven and responds to the Government’s request for WFP to provide logistic services (movement of maize meal from milling plants to extended deliver points) and pulses to complement government supplied maize meal and cash transfers provided by partners. WFP plans to assist approximately 1.1 million people for a period of five months.

