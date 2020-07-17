United Nations COVID-19 Emergency Appeal Zambia (May - October 2020) (Revised July 2020)

COVID-19 Emergency Situation & Response Priorities

Direct health impact on people and systems

Zambia recorded its first case of COVID-19 on 18 March 2020. As of 7 July, a total 1,895 confirmed cases had been confirmed out of which 42 had died. Of the 42 deaths, 24 were brought in dead, highlighting the likelihood of wider prevalence in the community. Out of the country's 119 districts, 35 have reported COVID-19 cases.

Indirect impacts on people and systems

The COVID-19 pandemic is unfolding at a time when Zambia is struggling to recover from consecutive drought and flood disasters which have resulted in increased food insecurity in more than 58 districts for the past two seasons. While there has been an improvement in food security conditions following a good harvest during the 2019/2020 season, many communities are now being impacted by COVID-19. The nutritional status of children and women is expected to deteriorate because of limited access to basic commodities and services, while availability of food could be affected by disruptions in the market. The disruption of school feeding programs that 97,000 children depended on could lead to further deterioration of nutrition conditions of the most vulnerable. Prolonged school closure puts children, especially girls, at risk of protection violations, including sexual abuse, child marriage and other harms. Zambia has one of the highest child marriage (31 per cent) and teenage pregnancy rates globally, according to the most recent ZDHS: 32 per cent of girls aged 15-19 years have already given birth or were pregnant with their first child and over 46 per cent of adolescence girls and women are exposed to GBV.

Most affected and at-risk population groups

About 70 per cent of the urban population reside in informal settlements that are highly dense, with inadequate basic services, such as water supply, sanitation and no proper solid waste disposal facilities. Further, overcrowded areas including refugee camps are at risk and require specific interventions. Zambia hosts 88,064 refugee population in five refugee settlement areas in Lusaka, Luapula, North, North Western and Western province. Prevalence of HIV/AIDS in Zambia among females aged 15-49 years is 11.3 per cent, which could be exacerbated with increased protection risks.

COVID-19 response priorities and achievements

Immediately after the first confirmed case, the Government of the Republic of Zambia introduced measures to mitigate against the spread of the virus including closure of international airports, restrictions of public gatherings, closures of religious institutions, bars and restaurants. In May, the Government launched its COVID-19 Multi-sectoral Contingency and Response Plan together with the UN and partners’ COVID-19 Emergency Appeal, which complements the Government Plan. The Emergency Appeal targets 6.2 million most at-risk and vulnerable people with urgent assistance.

Under the Appeal, partners have scaled-up their response:

• Over 4,505,347 people have been reached with COVID-19 messaging on prevention and access to services; with 400,000 at-risk people have been sensitized in a door-to-door campaign in Lusaka

• Approximately 656,000 vulnerable and food insecure people residing in high-density, low-income urban and peri-urban compounds of Lusaka, Kafue, Livingstone and Kitwe will receive cash-transfers from July to December 2020 to meet their basic food needs.

• Approximately 100,000 households in urban and peri-urban COVID-19 hotspot areas will receive social protection emergency cash transfers by December 2020

• 7,389 schools supported with provision of PPE and sanitary-hygiene supplies, building capacity of teachers, sensitization of parents/ caregivers to support children’s distance learning and back-to-school when operation of schools resume, targeting 550,000 children and adolescents.

• 307 health care facilities and isolation centres benefitted from WASH and infection prevention and control (IPC) improvement measures while 2,579 healthcare facility staff were trained on IPC.

• Over 28,000 people were provided access to safe water while 106,66 people and over 96 schools were provided with WASH supplies including soap and/or hygiene kits.

• 169,546 children & women have received essential healthcare services, including immunization, prenatal, postnatal, HIV & GBV care nutrition

• 14,318 children and adults accessed safe channels to report sexual exploitation and abuse; 12,969 children, parents and primary caregivers have been provided with community based mental health and psychosocial support during the COVID-19 response

Response gaps and challenges

Partners are concerned that there is a noted relaxation of people’s adherence to proven recommended public health measures including wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. Continuity of learning is a challenge to many vulnerable children who cannot access TV, Radio and on-line learning and other platforms that have been established by the Ministry of General Education. Many schools in the rural area are under-resourced and poor-equipped to provide support to the students learning at home and parents are unable to support children’s learning, widening the equity gap between the well-off and worse-off in learning, potentially leading to life-long negative impact. Furthermore, an increase in the caseload and the number of brought-in-dead points to the potential of wider community transmission, alongside lack of healthcare-seeking behaviour. There is insufficient testing and supplies to accurately determine the prevalence and trends of COVID-19 in Zambia. PPEs supplies are insufficient to equip, capacitate and protect all front-line workers and provide appropriate monitoring and support to POEs and health facilities.

Overview of the Crisis

