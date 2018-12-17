UNHCR Zambia: Operation Overview (as of 30 November 2018)

At its peak in 2001, Zambia hosted over 250,000 refugees, mainly from Angola and the DRC. Smaller numbers of refugees originated from Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia and other nationalities. These refugee numbers have since drastically reduced due to the successful voluntary repatriation of Angolans, Congolese and other nationalities in the past 16 years. However, in the last one year, the numbers of refugees are steadily increasing due to inflows from the DRC and Burundi and continued mixed migration from the other Great Lakes countries and the Horn of Africa.