Zambia + 5 more
UNHCR Zambia: Meheba Refugee Settlement Achievements Report (January - December 2021)
Attachments
Overview
Established in 1971 in Kalumbila District.
Covers an area of 720 km2, same size as Singapore.
Demarcated into eight blocks from A to H.
Has 13 schools (3 community, 8 primary and 2 secondary), 7 clinics, 2 police posts, 3 transit centers, 2 safe houses for children at risk and 2 center for women at risk.
29 actors are implementing projects and providing assistance.
Civil society including faith-based organizations, private sector, academic institutions as well as individuals conduct various ad-hock activities, provide support and assistance.