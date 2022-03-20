Zambia + 5 more

UNHCR Zambia: Mayukwayuka Refugee Settlement Achievements Report (January - December 2021)

Overview

  • Mayukwayukwa Refugee Settlement started by welcoming mainly Angolan refugees in 1966.

  • The settlement hosts former refugees from Angola and Rwanda.

  • The Settlement now hosts a protracted caseload of refugees mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.

  • Continues to receive recent arrivals mainly through organized relocations from Makeni Transit Centre in Lusaka.

  • Major operation themes is providing targeted assistance, strengthening community structures as well as maintenance activities in addition to promotion of durable solutions through local integration and resettlement.

