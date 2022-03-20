Zambia + 5 more
UNHCR Zambia: Mayukwayuka Refugee Settlement Achievements Report (January - December 2021)
Attachments
Overview
Mayukwayukwa Refugee Settlement started by welcoming mainly Angolan refugees in 1966.
The settlement hosts former refugees from Angola and Rwanda.
The Settlement now hosts a protracted caseload of refugees mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.
Continues to receive recent arrivals mainly through organized relocations from Makeni Transit Centre in Lusaka.
Major operation themes is providing targeted assistance, strengthening community structures as well as maintenance activities in addition to promotion of durable solutions through local integration and resettlement.